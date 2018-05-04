Opening date set for Grantham retro Cinco Lounge

After seven long years and a £642,000 spend, the former JJB Sports in Grantham town centre will finally become a cafe bar.

The Cinco Lounge plans to open on May 16 at the 39 Isaac Newton Centre address, which has remained empty since the sports store closed in 2011.

Twenty-five jobs are promised by the West Country-based Loungers, which has branches across the country.

The venues are described as “a family-friendly retro-inspired cosy retreat, where eclectic art work and quirky curios sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches, Pop Art-inspired table tops and statement lighting, in the eclectic style much loved by Lounge aficionados.”

Loungers say particular attention has been paid to families, with games, books, coulouring pencils and pads and menus for children, along with high chairs and baby-change facilities.

Loungers operations manager Phil Kinsella said: “We’re really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Cinco Lounge and showing the locals how to lounge in style.We’re very family-friendly and well-practised at keeping the little ones happy.

“The team at Cinco Lounge is also looking forward to becoming party of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.”

For the community, a community notice board will publicise events, there will be a well-stocked book swap area on the premises and staff will hold regular fundraising events.

Cinco Lounge will also offer a changing menu through the day, with coffee, lunch, all-day brunch, and an all-day menu with the chain’s famous authentic tapas to Super Hero Burger and Tin Pan Louie’s beef chilli.

There will also be specials, with seperate menus for children, vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet.

Further details can be found at www.thelounges.co.uk