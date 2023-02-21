Bingham area MP Minister Robert Jenrick has welcomed the expansion of a Men In Sheds scheme to include women.

More than 20 women have asked to have their own group at a farm in Screveton.

During a visit to FarmEco, Mr Jenrick said: “It sounds like an excellent idea to open to others.

“The group helps people who have great skills they can pass on to others. It’s also a valuable meeting place for them to share each other’s company.”

David Rose, farmer and FarmEco director, said: “It’s been a while since Mr Jenrick last visited. We wanted to give him an update on some of the activities that have been going on so he can share the good news and point those in need in our direction.

“He was keen to see the men sheds team and learn about the women in sheds project about to start. He also visited the volunteers working in the farm’s edible woodland and see the wildlife trust and Severn Trent wetland area.

“Mr Jenrick wants to encourage schools, companies, and the health sector to utilise Farmeco activities."

Men in Sheds works on community projects like making bird feeders, bird boxes, owl boxes, and bat boxes.

They are planning to make more use of the shed by opening into the evenings, and 20 women have expressed an interest in launching their own sheds group.

Kevin Bryant, Men In Sheds co-ordinator, said: “We’ve been slowly improving and expanding our shed, something we are all immensely proud of.

“We’re about to start evening sessions for people who work but would like to get involved.

“Also, we’re looking to run some women-only sessions for ladies who have never learnt woodworking or metal working.

“Today’s visit showed Mr Jenrick what were up to and, hopefully, it will help open funding doors enabling us to expand the use of our facilities so more people and more communities and organisations can benefit from our work.”

FarmEco is a different way of farming.

It creates a community that is active in the development and management of food production. and is also a rural hub for small businesses.

Its members are participants of a business that supplies economic, environmental, health and well-being benefits.

Mr Rose said: “There was no blue print to follow, no guide book. We made decisions and lived by the consequences. Today, FarmEco delivers on that vision.

“Volunteers benefit from the fresh air, healthy and sustainable food, increased well-being, exercise, a tangible connection with nature, new skills and new friends.

“GPs have been shown and have experienced green prescribing, enabling them to take this back into their surgeries and, where right, prescribe FarmEco activities rather than drugs.

“Another 60 GPs will benefit from this training in May.”