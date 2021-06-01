Openreach has unveiled major plans to upgrade the broadband network in Lincolnshire - with exchanges in three locations in our area to be upgraded to handle ultra-fast speeds.

The company, which manages the nation's broadband infrastructure, is extending its full fibre connections to 120,000 homes in Lincolnshire.

Exchanges being upgraded include those in Ancaster, Cranwell and Long Bennington.

Full fibre broadband being installed (43737953)

The government wants to be able to offer 'gigabit capable broadband' to 85 per cent of homes by 2025 and this latest investment should help the area reach that target.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s regional director for the East Midlands, said: “Building a new Ultrafast broadband network across the East Midlands is a massive challenge and some parts of the region will inevitably require public funding. But our expanded build plan means taxpayer subsidies can be limited to only the hardest to connect homes and businesses. And with investments from other network builders, we’d hope to see that shrink further.

“This is a hugely complex, nationwide engineering project. It will help level-up the UK because the impact of full fibre broadband stretches from increased economic prosperity and international competitiveness, to higher employment and environmental benefits. We’re also delighted to continue bucking the national trend by creating more jobs in the region, with apprentices joining in their droves to start their careers as engineers.

“We’ll publish further location details and timescales on our website as the detailed surveys and planning are completed and the build progresses."