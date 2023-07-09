Residents are being encouraged to get behind a bid to bring ultrafast broadband to their area.

Openreach has identified Honington, Barkston, Barkston, Syston, Carlton Scroop, Hougham and Hough-on-the Hill, as a strong contender to get full fibre broadband.

A drop in session was held in Barkston on Thursday (July 6) for residents to ask questions about the plans.

The drop in session in Barkston on July 6.

The broadband network is urging people in these areas to apply for free government gigabit vouchers to help fund the plans.

By using the vouchers, it allows Openreach to work with the local community to build a customised, co-funded network.

Anyone can apply for the gigabit vouchers at https://gigabitvoucher.culture.gov.uk/.

Wendy Sycamore, Openreach’s regional engagement manager for the Midlands, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the people in and around Honington to bring all the benefits of ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband to their community.

“Our Fibre Community Partnership programme has meant that we’ve been able to potentially bring hundreds more communities across the UK, into our Full Fibre build plans. But building out the network to these harder to reach locations is still challenging – which is why it’s only possible with everyone working together – you, your neighbours and Openreach.

“Everyone who pledges a voucher will be doing their bit to help make this area one of the best-connected places in the UK.”