A night of world class opera will be taking place in a historical setting near Grantham.

On Thursday, June 9, an evening of opera and songs from musicals will be taking place at Belvoir Castle, led by the renowned musical director, Orlando Jopling.

The evening will feature four singers and five chamber musicians, who will transport the audience on the journey of four characters through a kaleidoscope of arias, duets and ensembles from a carefully selected repertoire.

An evening of opera is set to take place (56949423)

Music from Britten, Strauss and Mozart will feature in the night, as well as songs from musicals, such as Stephen Sondheim and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Orlando hopes to combine his knowledge of orchestral and operatic repertoire with a thirst for new music and discovering new composers.

He has previously worked with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the English Chamber Orchestra, the London Mozart Players and the Irish Chamber Orchestra, both on the concert platform and in the recording studio.

The ballroom at Belvoir Castle (56949433)

This evening of opera marks the first of a new artistic strand of programming to be introduced by Belvoir CEO, Emma Stenning, who brings a wealth of experience in the performing arts from previous roles.

Emma said: "I was thrilled to join Belvoir Castle last December in this new role of Chief Executive, and can’t believe how quickly the past five months have flown by as I have been getting to know the Estate, and the wonderful communities of people who live and work here.

"My background is in the performing arts, as a producer of theatre, opera and music, and so I arrived here with a real passion to bring some live performance to the Castle and grounds."

"I could not be more delighted to introduce our first event in what I hope will become a regular programme of work. Orlando Jopling is an extraordinary conductor and musician, whose career-long project to bring music of world class quality to local and community settings has been something that I have long admired."

Credit: RJ Brown, Belvoir Castle (56949441)

Emma continued: "When I invited him to bring his ensemble to perform in our beautiful ballroom, he jumped at the chance.

"Whether you’re an opera lover, or a first timer, this event will be for you, and I encourage you to join us from the outset as we move to bring more live performance to this historic setting."

Doors will open at 6:45pm ready for the performances beginning at 7:30pm, however the historical formal gardens will open at 5:30pm if guests wished to arrive early and enjoy a picnic.

Guests will be able to purchase drinks from the bar on arrival, and car parking on the Castle Terrace is provided at no extra charge.

More information on the evening can be found at https://www.belvoircastle.com/opera-evening/