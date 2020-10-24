A former Grantham schoolgirl, Hannah Coleman, will be performing in a virtual music festival.

As part of Bristol-based operatic group Opera in a Box, the 33-year-old will perform alongside nine musicians and artists from across the globe for a virtual music festival that will raise money to support Creative Action Institute’s work to advance gender equality and build a more sustainable planet.

Born in Worksop and raised in Grantham, Hannah attended Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School.

Hannah Coleman was raised in Grantham (42776556)

Her first musical training was at St Wulfram’s Church Choir at age 10. She was the first girl to join the choir.

Growing up in Grantham, Hannah was involved in the Grantham Operatic Society and was a founding member of the Grantham Youth Theatre Society in 2007.

Now living in Bristol, her musical passions have led her to start Opera in a Box, an opera company which works with young emerging artists to produce small scale, easily accessible performances – aiming to bring opera to a new audience and to introduce opera in unlikely venues.

In non-pandemic times, Hannah sings all over the world in recitals, opera and oratorios.

Opera in a Box members will be performing a set as part of Raising Spirits, Creative Action Institute’s online event taking place tomorrow (Saturday) at 8pm.

They are joining performers from Oxford, Kenya, Cameroon and America’s Boston, New York City, Cincinnati and Seattle.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite. All proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and sponsorships will support Creative Action Institute’s trainings, coaching, and other services to help girls, mentors, and grassroots leaders develop skills and strategies to achieve gender equality and establish sustainable practices in their communities.