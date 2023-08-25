The Grantham Operatic Society is “excited” to announce its next musical, set to be performed next year.

The society will be performing The Addams Family from Thursday, April 4, until Saturday, April 6 2024 at the Guildhall Arts Centre, in St Peter’s Hill.

A launch night will be held on Thursday, September 7, at ChristChurch Hall at 7.30pm.

The Grantham Operatic Society when they performed Me and My Girl. Photo: Gemma Wade and Vikki Reed

This will be for members, new members or anyone interested in joining in with the production to find out what will be involved.

Elaine Bishop, chairperson of the society, said: “Using most of the original cartoon characters, the musical of The Addams Family features an original story featuring every parent’s nightmare.

“Your little girl has suddenly become a young woman, and what’s worse, has fallen deliriously in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family.

“Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has a ‘normal’ boyfriend, and for parents Gomez and Morticia, it’s a shocking development that turns the Addams house upside down when they are forced to host a dinner for the young man and his parents.”

If anyone is interested in getting involved, they can get in contact with the society on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GranthamOperaticSociety.

People can also get in contact with them by email at granthamoperatics@gmail.com.