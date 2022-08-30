Grantham Operatic Society is on the hunt for new members to join the group as it gets set to perform the hit musical ‘Me and My Girl’ at the Guildhall Arts Centre in April 2023.

Rehearsals for ‘Me and My Girl’ start on Thursday, September 8, and the group would like to welcome new members who might be interested in dancing or supporting the performance. Full support will be given and plenty of fun is promised.

The operatic society's production of ‘Me and My girl’ follows on from the huge success of its production of ‘Crazy For You’.

Grantham Operatic Society will soon be rehearsing for 'Me and My Girl' (58986446)

Chairman of GOS, Elaine Bishop, said: “Anyone aged 16 or over who is interested in singing, dancing, acting or working backstage is welcome to come and join us. No prior experience is needed as our professional directing team and supportive members will help you all the way!

“ ‘Me and My Girl’ is a great musical comedy containing lots of well-known songs including ‘The sun has got his hat on’ and ‘The Lambeth walk’ so rehearsals and the show promise to be a lot of fun.”

For more information, visit the Grantham Operatic Society Facebook page or email granthamoperatics@gmail.com

Anyone interested in joining the society for ‘Me and My Girl’ is invited to attend the launch night on Thursday, September 8, from 7.30pm at ChristChurch Hall on Finkin Street.