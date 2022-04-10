The award-winning Grantham Operatic Society will soon stage its next production - Crazy for You - the new Gershwin musical.

This romantic musical comedy follows Bobby – a New York banker who secretly dreams of joining the famous dance group ‘The Zangler Follies’ – on his quest for fame, fortune and love.

When he is forced to foreclose on a rundown theatre in Nevada, Bobby meets Polly and falls in love. However, Polly takes an instant dislike to the city slicker so Bobby vows to save the theatre and win Polly’s heart.

Grantham Operatic Society is set to stage Crazy For You. (55969461)

With singing cowboys, tap-dancing showgirls, mistaken identities and catchy Gershwin tunes including ‘I got rhythm’, ‘They can’t take that away from me’ and ‘Someone to watch over me’, the society promises a show guaranteed to leave you with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

Grantham Operatic Society chairperson, Elaine Bishop, says the cast is excited to perform in public again. She said: “After having had the disappointment of not being able to perform our 2020 show Oklahoma at the last minute, we wanted to celebrate being back with an absolute showstopper of a show and Crazy For You fits that description perfectly! It has a beautiful Gershwin score and a genuinely funny script – as Polly says ‘who could ask for anything more?’”

Grantham Operatic Society’s last production – Anything Goes – was nominated for a regional award by the National Operatic and Dramatic Society in 2019 and Crazy For You welcomes back two of the same production team – director Adam Bishop and choreographer Heidi Clayton - who are joined by new musical director Samantha Kerby.

Crazy for You by Grantham Operatic Society. (55969463)

The show takes place at the Guildhall Arts Centre from Thursday, April 21, to Saturday April 23, at 7.30pm including a Saturday matinee performance at 2pm.

Tickets are priced at £16 (£14 concessions) and are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre box office on 01476 406158 or at www.guildhallartscentre.com.