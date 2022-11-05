The mother of a two-year-old boy suffering from persistent tonsillitis says she is frustrated he has been waiting for an operation since April, but is now 'very pleased' that he has been given a date for the operation.

Harlee Bristow has endured 15 bouts of tonsillitis and has been given 12 lots of antibiotics in the space of a year.

His mum Sophie Dobson, of Ancaster, says Harlee has already suffered a number of health scares since he was born in March 2020 and felt frustrated that he has been on an NHS 'emergency waiting list' since April 6.

Harlee Bristow has been on a NHS waiting list since April 6. (60411572)

Sophie said: "They said 12 weeks. It’s been nearly seven months. He’s had tonsillitis 15 times now 12 of which have needed antibiotics. The antibiotics are now less effective and we just feel this is so unfair that a child of his age is being left in this state."

But Sophie learned on Thursday that Harlee has now been given a date for an operation which will be on November 23, 2022.

She said: "I've never felt relief like it, knowing our little boy isn’t going to suffer for much longer. I am very pleased."

Sophie, 32, says the recurring illness has meant she has been back and forth with Harlee to her GP and out of hours services.

She said: "He hasn’t had an easy start. He had a tongue tie when he was born which affected his weight and being able to feed.

"He had sepsis at five weeks old and was in hospital for a few days. He was then diagnosed with craniosynostosis and underwent a seven-hour surgery at 13 months old. Then since roughly 18 months old he’s been suffering with this reoccurring tonsillitis.

"I am frustrated and I feel it is very unfair a child is being left this long.

"He is poorly all the time and has a high temperature. It's always hurting him.

"I had been told they might not operate because of the risk of the anaesthetic but he had a seven hour operation when he was 13 months old so I don't think a quick tonsillectomy will affect him."

"I understand the NHS is under a lot of pressure, but he is only a child. It's not very fair."

Before news of the operation date, Harlee's father Joe said he was "very disappointed" with how the situation has been handled.

Joe said: "He is ill again now. I feel he is being let down massively by people who should be looking after him. Surely they can't keep giving him antibiotics. It's not working.

"He should be enjoying life at his age and not be ill all the time."

In a message to Harlee's parents, Rikki Clarke, Patient Advice and Liaison Service, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, said: "I do completely understand this is frustrating as a parent and I do sympathise with your situation. I have escalated this to the ENT service manager and she has come back to me with the below response.

"'The patient is being treated on the waiting list in chronological order and therefore delays are inevitable due to the volume of patients currently on our waiting list (some patients are waiting 80 weeks plus). However, we are prioritising these patients (our longest waiting patients) along with prioritising our cancer patients.

"'I have looked into this patient's situation with the waiting list team and, as this patient is currently at 50 weeks (we are working on 52 weeks and over on the waiting list) and their symptoms are worsening, we have secured an operation date of 23.11.22

"'The waiting list department will be offering this date to the patient's parents within the next few days.'"

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Healthcare said that figures published in June show there are more children on the NHS waiting list than ever before.

President of the body Dr Camilla Kingdon said: “It is very disturbing that in the past 12 months, more than 100,000 more children have been added to the NHS waiting list.

“With more than 350,000 children and young people waiting for care, we have to find a way of addressing this immense need for them and their families, and we need to start prioritising them so that they can have the prospect of a healthy childhood.”

According to figures released by NHS England in June, the size of the waiting list is growing more rapidly, with a rise of 50,000 between November and April. Half of all children are waiting more than 12 weeks for treatment.

The figures reveal the average waiting time for children and young people is nearly three months (11.8 weeks).

The Journal approached United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust for comment and is waiting for a response.