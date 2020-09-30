Lincolnshire Police is ready to "turn the tide" in taking on gangs of hare coursers targeting the county.

The new Operation Galileo season was launched today, coinciding with the traditional spell of hunting between October and March.

This year, Lincolnshire is joining forces with 20 police teams across the UK to build up information and intelligence about both hard-core and newer hare coursers planning to trespass on farmland in the county.

Lincolnshire Police has launched its new season of tackling hare coursing across the county, called Operation Galileo.Photo supplied. (42500897)

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers, force lead for rural crime at Lincolnshire Police, said: "We are in good shape for this season.

"Last season was very positive and we are looking at building on that, while also improving our efforts to fight other rural crimes, such as theft of machinery and dangerous driving.

"People who live in our rural communities play a vital part in helping us gather intelligence and we really need their support.

"The big news for 2020-21 is bringing together the top 21 hare coursing forces across the country under the Operation Galileo banner.

"Therefore, we are now able to target offenders who cause the greatest harm to our rural communities by sharing information and intelligence from across the whole of the UK.

"Also, the National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU) continues to support us and this year we are ready to use legislation in new ways against hare coursers,seizing property, assets and dogs to make hare coursing as difficult and as unattractive as possible."

In 2019-20, the number of reported hare coursing incidents rose by 20 per cent, with 1,048 case last season compared to 873 for 2018-19.

Lincolnshire Police has launched a new season of Operation Galileo.Pictured are PCC Marc Jones (third left) and rural crime officers from the 2019 launch. Photo supplied.

Speaking in May, Mr Vickers said that police were confronted by issues, including "economic uncertainty, flooding and feeding the nation under lockdown".

He aded: "During this time, offenders sought to continue their activities in fields across Lincolnshire, with hare coursers travelling significant distances to trespass, cause damage and intimidate local people.

"Our approach under Operation Galileo last season was to focus on prevention – stopping the offences from happening and making use of tactics that really impact on offenders.

"A total of 1,048 incidents, from September 2019 to March 2020, is the second lowest on record, but every incident is one too many and we will continue to adapt our ways of working because the only acceptable level is zero."

The number of police forces joining Operation Galileo this year has nearly doubled from 12 to 21 and Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Marc Jones, said: "Hare coursers do not just have a negative impact on farming communities.

"The gangs that peddle in this cruel pursuit are responsible for other crimes across our rural communities and our road network and I fully support the force’s growing efforts to stamp out this crime.

"I am delighted that the investments I have made in cutting edge technology and equipment specifically designed for use in rural areas is making a difference.

"Much has already been done to turn the tide on this criminal behaviour and I look forward to more positive results this year.”

Op Galileo is supported by groups, including the NFU whose county advisers for Lincolnshire and South Lincolnshire, Rhonda Thompson and Danny O’Shea, said: "Lincolnshire Police has increased its focus on hare coursing and rural crime in recent years.

"There have been wins along the way and a reduction in incidents overall, which is really encouraging.

"That said, there is growing concern within the rural community that a fresh wave of incidents are on the way now that we are coming out of lockdown.

"The NFU will continue our close relationship with the force to encourage them to work towards their aspirational target of eliminating hare coursing.

"We may not get there but, by investing in the right areas, keeping focused and working hand-in-hand with the rural community, we can definitely make a big dent.

"We also will be working with them and partners to get the existing law and fine system for hare coursing changed to reflect the true cost to both the police and the landowners.

"We look forward to working with the force and the PCC over the next year to ensure Lincolnshire and its surrounding counties are a no-go area for criminals."

To report hare coursing, livestock or machinery theft and large scale industrial fly-tipping, call the NFU/Crimestoppers number 0800 783 0137, or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org