Lincolnshire Police received footage of 1,698 suspected driving offences from the public last year.

The videos were uploaded via Operation Snap, an online portal which allows you to share moving images.

Of the 1,698 submissions, 627 cases have been processed and a notice of intended prosecution sent to the registered vehicle owner.

A further 506 cases resulted in warnings where the potential offence does not reach the threshold considered for prosecution in court.

There were also 565 occasions where no further action was taken, either because the upload does not show clear evidence of a road traffic offence, does not fall within the remit of what can be dealt with by Operation Snap or features low-quality or missing footage.

"Every single submission is viewed and where the footage shows a traffic offence, action is taken," a police statement read.

"The information you provide will help us to decide if there is enough evidence of an offence, which can be investigated and prosecuted."

Latest statistics cover January to December 2022.

Over the past 12 months, 171 cases of driving without due care and attention were processed.

There were 144 cases of failing to comply with traffic light signals, 114 driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, 71 failing to comply with a solid white line road marking and 39 using a mobile device.

Other actions processed included dangerous driving (two), using a vehicle/trailer in a manner in which the driver and passengers could be in danger of injury (two) and using a vehicle/trailer in a condition likely to cause danger of injury (one).

There were also 19 non-endorsable offences uploaded and 65 which came under areas covered by other police forces.

"We believe education is key in keeping our road users safe," the statement added.

"Many drivers are simply in too much of a rush.

"They make risky and careless decisions, they are impatient and their driving falls below that expected."

"If the information you and other witnesses provide is not enough to investigate further, we will send vehicle details to officers for intelligence purposes," the police added.

"When submitting a report through Operation Snap you must be willing to attend court to give evidence, should the case go that far."

You can upload footage via nextbase.co.uk/national-dash-cam-safety-portal.

Using Op Snap, the public can report driving offences such as dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, careless driving, not wearing a seatbelt, failing to stop at a red traffic light, crossing solid white lines and offences where a driver is clearly not in proper control of a vehicle.