Grantham Journal column: Apprentices are able to learn on the job

Working towards a nationally recognised qualification whilst getting paid and without racking up debt – what’s not to love?

With so many people struggling to get into their chosen line of work due to a ‘lack of experience’ and demand for skills-based jobs being at an all-time high, are apprenticeships the way around this? Apprenticeships put young people straight into the work place to learn and earn on the job. More and more employers are taking on apprentices as a way of getting work done whilst teaching a young person some new - and valuable - skills.

Apprenticeships have, in the past, been seen as the last resort option but this is no longer the case. Apprenticeships offer a great insight into working life and give you hands-on experience while earning and learning. Business administration, engineering and finance are just a few subjects which you can take up as an apprentice and will take you directly into the work environment which looks great on your CV – especially when work experience is becoming a necessity for landing a job these days. Apprenticeships start at level 2 which are the equivalent to five A* - C/9 - 4 GCSEs and go up to level 7 which is a degree apprenticeship equivalent to a full bachelors or master’s degree.

The support you get as an apprentice from both the employer and the education provider is a key advantage; there is always someone available to answer questions or show you how it’s done. Apprentices will also benefit from the experience of their colleagues, learn new skills which you might not learn from a more traditional route and will gain that all important work experience to include on your CV, all whilst getting paid. Other positives include making contacts, real life experience and getting a head start on employment which will set you apart from your competition.

My advice to employers? Close the skills gap with an apprentice and pass your knowledge on. Not only will you be teaching a young person new talents, you’ll grow your business and reduce staff turnover. Current staff members can also be upskilled using an apprenticeship scheme and you can tailor the training to the needs and requirements of your business.