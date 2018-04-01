Grantham Journal column: Growth and progress

Traffic congestion on the A607 Manthorpe Road last week caused long delays, some days extending as far back as the village of Belton. Having attended the launch of the SKDC Gravity Fields Festival last Thursday, the traffic was at a standstill going into town, so being pushed for time I had to make the decision to travel via Belton village across Five Gates and through Harrowby to get into town only to be held up by traffic negotiating the potholes on New Beacon Road.

Recently I had a meeting with the CEO of Larkfleet homes who informed me that work will commence on the 480 new homes on the Manthorpe estate in the autumn, a project that he estimates will take six or seven years.

It is vital that as Grantham grows so must the infrastructure without destroying the character of our historic town.

Taking into account the number of new homes planned for Grantham we really need the board of ULHT to resolve the ongoing overnight closure of Grantham A&E and to forget any ideas of downgrading the service in the future. A factor which campaign groups, councillors and the public alike, have raised on many occasions.

On July 6, 2018, a petition will be delivered to Nick Boles MP at Number 10 Downing Street. Councillor Charmaine Morgan, of SOS Grantham Hospital, has organised a coach trip and Linda and I look forward to joining her along with other colleagues and campaigners.

Recently I put my concerns regarding the future of Grantham’s A&E service to the SKDC cabinet where I was pleased to get their unanimous support for the campaign to reverse the decision to keep our A&E closed overnight. Along with last week’s announcement of a pay settlement for NHS staff I read in this week’s ULHT board papers,that the Trust, through an intensive recruitment drive, have made offers to 28 new nurses and 42 middle grade doctors. Added to this the good news is that a combined venture between the University of Nottingham and Lincoln, will see a medical school open at Lincoln University in 2019. Hopefully, we might be able to retain graduates to take pressure off the local NHS service in the future.