Grantham Journal column: Let me introduce myself as your new young columnist

Hello, I am Grace Moxon, an ordinary 11-year-old girl who has always had a strong passion for creative writing.

I live in Grantham but I go to Colsterworth Primary School, which is a quaint village with a big heart. My friends and teachers have always told me to follow my heart and pursue my dream of becoming a journalist. Being a typical 11-year- old girl I enjoy sport, art, reading, family, and obviously maths (who doesn’t love a good maths equation?). You may be wondering why I am writing this and how I became your monthly columnist? Well it all started off with me coming home most nights and turning on the television to watch the news. I’d watch some parts of the programme and think to myself: ‘I doubt many children will understand the content and conversations that they are discussing’.

So then one night I sat at my desk, grabbed my jotter and started writing my own news articles about recent events but in a style that us children would enjoy. I told my parents about my idea and they supported my suggestion of writing to the Grantham Journal to be included as a child reporter. I wrote a letter to the Editor explaining why I wanted to write for the paper and gave them a sample of my work so they could review it.

I already had a few pieces that I had written for my school’s newspaper. After a couple of days I received a letter through the post from the Grantham Journal saying that they were interested in me writing for them. We had a meeting a couple of weeks ago to discuss ideas, and here I am now doing your fun monthly column. I hope you enjoy!