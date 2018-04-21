Grantham Journal column: We are the first district in the county to trial food waste service

I’m delighted to say that South Kesteven will soon be the first district in the county to trial a food waste collection service.

Nearly 4,700 households will be invited to take part, including parts of Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings, as well as a number of villages.

It is estimated that the average household throws away food worth up to £700 each year, including everything from over-ripe fruit and vegetables to food past its ‘use by’ date.

Unless your household uses a compost bin, you may not be aware of the amount of food you throw away. A food waste collection service helps you see exactly how much food is wasted - and work to reduce it.

It also enables the food waste to be processed in a less expensive and more environmentally-friendly way at an ‘anaerobic digestion’ plant, which turns the organic waste into a fertiliser-like soil conditioner and produces green electricity in the process.

South Kesteven District Council is running the year-long trial in conjunction with Lincolnshire County Council, which is funding it, and other councils in the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership.

Ahead of the trial, which starts in June, households will be issued with two food waste caddies; a small one for the kitchen and a larger one that is stored outside. We’ll also provide enough biodegradable liners for the duration of the trial.

Residents will simply fill the smaller caddy with waste food and, when it’s full, empty it into the larger caddy, which can be presented every week alongside your waste or recycling.

We’ll all be watching closely to see how popular the scheme is and whether there is sufficient demand to introduce the service permanently.

Invitations to take part in the trial are currently being issued, explaining what is happening and when and giving the dates of our drop-in sessions.

If you are invited on to the trial, we hope you’ll take part – your opinion will help determine what happens next. And if you’re not on the trial, please do join in the conversation on social media; we’d still love to know what you think.