Grantham Journal column: What Brexit is about

Hello, Grace, here again with your monthly article. In this column we will be discussing a matter that a lot of you probably will have heard about recently, and that is… Brexit. Now you may be wondering what is Brexit? But by the time you have finished reading this text I hope things are clearer.

In June 2016 a referendum was held to decide whether the UK was to leave or stay in the EU (the EU is the European Union). Over 30 million people took the vote, the public chose to leave and the percentage worked out like this : 51.9% to leave, 48.1% to remain. According to recent statistics 73% of voters aged 18-24 voted to stay whilst amongst people aged 35+ less than 53% decided to stay, the rest chose to leave.

The EU is made up of 28 countries and the reason why we are a part of it is because member countries pay so that they can get access to special ways of working with one another, which benefits the individual countries. This also includes being part of a ‘single market’ which means people can trade with one another and roam freely.

The word Brexit is a shorter version of “the UK leaving the EU”, it basically signifies Britain exiting the EU, but have you ever thought how this will affect us? Or even how Brexit will affect our relationship with other countries? Will this decision by the public backfire, or will it really work out for the best? Time will no doubt tell…

It is not just Brexit that is happening right now, there are a lot of disruptions and changes with parliament in the UK and elsewhere in the world but always remember this – politics and votes are about opinions so NEVER think your idea/suggestion is wrong when actually it is just your thought and potentially could lead to terrific things in the future. An opinion will always have pros and cons so never stop believing and don’t doubt your abilities and always follow your heart. Just remember to respect other people and their opinions too.

Thank you for reading this column and I hope you look forward to my next piece.

P.S Year 6s look out for an issue in a few months. It’s about moving forward with your life and moving on to secondary school.