Plans have been submitted to scope opinion for the redevelopment of Grantham's barracks into up to 4,000 new dwellings.

Back in 2016, it was confirmed that the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, located to the east of Grantham, would be discontinued and redeveloped to accommodate up to 4,000 new homes.

The 183 hectare site was allocated in the South Kesteven District Council Local Plan (2011-2036) for the development of between 3,500 and 4,000 new homes, as well as eight hectares of "employment generating uses".

The Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham. (16189559)

The application also proposes the conversion of the listed officers' mess building for residential uses, as well as the construction of two primary schools and a secondary school.

A 'local centre' would also be created as part of the plans, which would include shops, hospitality, small scale offices, a primary care GP surgery, day nursery and a community centre.

New vehicular, cycle and pedestrian access connections to and through the site would also be established.

Open spaces will also form part of the site, with the plans mentioning the creation of new sports pitches, allotments, children’s play areas and woodland.

According to the plans: "The army is due to relocate away from the site within the coming years. This will allow the redevelopment of the site.

"The Ministerial announcement for vacation of the site is 2024."

The application also noted that the delivery of the Grantham Southern Relief Road, with work on the third and final section beginning this month, will improve access to the site.