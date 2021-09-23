Grantham residents and visitors are being asked to complete a short survey to advise on how they would like to see town’s history explored and explained.

The work is part of the Grantham High Street Heritage Action Zone project a £1.25m programme funded by Historic England and South Kesteven District Council.

It is being delivered by InvestSK, which is SKDC’s economic growth and regeneration company.

InvestSK is seeking opinions on how to best explore and explain the history of Grantham. (51528943)

The project aims to support the regeneration of the town centre by renovating and conserving historic buildings, exploring how best to use and preserve historic public spaces, and telling Grantham's stories to highlight and celebrate what makes the town unique.

InvestSK is asking residents of Grantham, and anyone who lives locally, as well as visitors to the town, to take five minutes to complete a short survey to help to shape the way that we explore and interpret Grantham's history through the project.

The survey will ask what people like about the currently available interpretation information, and what could be done better to engage the widest range of people with Grantham's heritage.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy said: “We want to engage people in the decision-making process. We want to know what residents and visitors think of the current interpretation; if they are aware of what already exists, if it is useful to them, if it is accessible, and if it is in the format they want.

“Grantham has an amazing history, but much of it isn’t well known. We are asking anyone who visits, lives, works, or goes to school in and around the town to give us their thoughts and suggestions on what parts of Grantham’s past they would like us to highlight and how they would like to see that done.

“We’re looking at several possible options, across various formats, such as increased signage including plaques and interpretation boards, a printed and/or digital guidebook, or even a phone app.

“We will be using the responses to the survey to guide and shape what we do, exploring ways to make the chosen solutions engaging, informative and fun for everyone including making them family friendly, interactive and accessible to all.”

The survey is available online now, and until October 31 and can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/GranthamStories

If you would like to know more about the project, and how you can get involved, please email heritage@investsk.co.uk