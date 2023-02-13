Opposition is beginning to grow against plans to open a new entrance at Belton House and improve the car park.

Plans have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council to make the car park “all weather proof” and introduce a new entrance from the Lion Gates, at the south of the park, with a one-way system to improve traffic management.

An opposition group on Facebook has been created, named ‘GranthamSays.BeltonHouse’, to allow people to discuss the plans.

There are big plans ahead for Belton House. (62238575)

Paul Martin, creator of the group, said: “There are two main considerations with this, one is the impact on the town and two is alterations to the Grade I listed deer park.

“So yes, it is an opposition group, set up to ensure the town puts forward a well reasoned and sensible case as to why these changes should be stopped.

“I really don’t like clashing with Belton House but these are our homes and we have to protect our town for today and the future.”

A plan of the new car park layout at Belton House and how vehicles will enter (from the left) through the Lions Gates. (62333399)

Katie Anderson, who also opposes the plans, believes the area cannot "cope with much more traffic" and "can't understand why anyone would this it is a good idea to re-route more traffic through town."

She added: "We already suffer with so much traffic - and noise pollution."

Local resident Deborah Green is also concerned about the increased traffic and said: "I accept that traffic is part of life in the 21st century, however I do believe that efforts should be made to protect residential areas from traffic pollution where possible.

"I would like to see Belton House protect the local area by leaving the traffic flow as it is."

The aim of the plan to improve the parking and visitor welcome facilities is to “sustain existing visitor numbers throughout the year” and increase numbers through the winter season when they tend to be lower.

The plan also includes:

Resurfacing of traffic and parking areas with “suitable, hard-wearing surfaces incorporating sustainable drainage solutions”

Installing more cycle racks and electric vehicle charging points to “encourage the use of sustainable transport”

Installing new changing places, WC’s and sheltered mobility buggy storage, both situated close to the car park to “improve access for all”. This will be achieved through re-purposing the existing reception building

Two new kiosks to “greet and process visitors from their cars before they park”

Restructuring footpaths through wooded areas that go on to the site to “help achieve pedestrian/traffic separation”

Improved coach parking

At the moment the car park’s “poor construction” results in water logging issues, which has a “detrimental impact on visitor numbers and experience”, the plan states.

The muddy car park at Belton House. (62238912)

By improving the car park, it will “enable visitors’ numbers to be sustained throughout the year”, the plan said.

Concerns from residents have also focussed on the effect on the Grade I listed parkland.

The plan said: “The proposals are mainly concentrated in the existing areas of car parking, and so are on parts of the parkland which already have an altered relationship with the house and the rest of the park.”

Ian Cooper, Belton House general manager, believes these improvements could make the estate a “jewel in the crown”.

The Lion Gates (62238569)

On the opposition the plans face from residents, he said: “The proposed plans are open for public discussion, and we welcome an opportunity to engage with our local community and respond to any concerns or queries they may have.

“We held a drop-in information day last week (February 8) to outline the proposals and will be hosting more as the process develops.

“The proposed plans are also available at Belton’s welcome building for visitors to pick up, and I’m more than happy to meet with anyone who would like to discuss them in more detail.”

The plans are now live on the SKDC planning portal at http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?article.

The public have until Friday, March 3 to put forward their comments on the plans.

Paul added: “The more people who put forward an opinion, the better.”