Home   News   Article

Opticians closes on Grantham High Street

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:12, 02 December 2019
 | Updated: 14:13, 02 December 2019

An opticians is the latest business to close on Grantham High Street.

Vision Express, which was located on 45 High Street, has a sign up in their window announcing the closure and advising customers to use their branch in Sleaford instead.

After being contacted by the Grantham Journal, a spokesperson from Vision Express said: "Following an internal operational review, we made the decision to close the Grantham store immediately in line with other changes made to our operating model as part of long term plans to better delivery an excellent omni channel experience for our customers.

Vision Express in Grantham has closed. (23146742)
Vision Express in Grantham has closed. (23146742)

"We apologise to anyone who feels disadvantaged by this and are working to ensure they can receive the same great service at a nearby branch."

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE