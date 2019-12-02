Opticians closes on Grantham High Street

An opticians is the latest business to close on Grantham High Street.

Vision Express, which was located on 45 High Street, has a sign up in their window announcing the closure and advising customers to use their branch in Sleaford instead.

After being contacted by the Grantham Journal, a spokesperson from Vision Express said: "Following an internal operational review, we made the decision to close the Grantham store immediately in line with other changes made to our operating model as part of long term plans to better delivery an excellent omni channel experience for our customers.

Vision Express in Grantham has closed. (23146742)

"We apologise to anyone who feels disadvantaged by this and are working to ensure they can receive the same great service at a nearby branch."

