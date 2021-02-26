Grantham school leaders have voiced their opinions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his roadmap to lifting lockdown restrictions.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Monday, the PM outlined the planned roadmap, with the first stage seeing all pupils return to schools from March 8.

The plan will also see care home residents allowed to nominate one person to visit them indoors, and outdoor recreation with one other person will be permitted, meaning people will be allowed to sit together in a park.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan for returning to normality.

As part of the reintroduction of all pupils to schools, there will be mass Covid testing in secondary schools. Three tests will be carried out on pupils’ return to school, before home testing twice a week. No testing is planned so far for primary pupils.

Headteachers of schools in Grantham say they are “optimistic” about reopening to all pupils.

Anne Platt, executive headteacher of the Harrowby/National Academies Trust, which is made up of Harrowby Infant School and National Junior School, said: “I think we welcome going back to a bit of normality and, actually, we are hoping that it eventually reduces the workload rather than increases. I mean, it will increase now, as we organise, but at the moment the staff, who have been absolutely brilliant, are operating face-to-face provision on the Harrowby Infant site.

“Some [parents] have reached out for support from staff, who’ve been making weekly phone calls to them, to just try and help them and talk to the children at home to try and reduce anxiety, so we’re hoping when all the children come back on the 8th that will alleviate some of the anxiety.”

Following the announcement on Monday, Mrs Platt’s staff went through all of the latest guidance and reviewed risk assessments, before getting them on the school website for parents to view.

“We’ve met with all of the staff virtually to discuss the logistics,” she continued.

“This is going to be our biggest challenge, because we still provide remote learning up until the Monday when we start back. On that Friday, we’ve got to somehow manage running the face-to-face, running the remote learning and organising the equipment to all be in the right place for the Monday start, but my staff are brilliant, they will rise to this challenge, I know they will.

“We’ve also revised our curriculum plans, making the social and emotional needs of the pupils our first priority when they get back.”

Although primary school pupils will not be tested for Covid, staff at the trust are testing twice a week already when doing face-to-face provision.

Mrs Platt added: “[The staff are] really pleased that they’ll be able to see their classes again and have the children back, but they’re also concerned, as we all are, that Covid levels don’t go up again.”

Simon Pickett, headteacher at the King’s School, said staff are “really optimistic and delighted to be able to have students back on site”.

He added: “We’re really excited about seeing students after this long period of lockdown.

“We, of course, will follow the guidance that we have received from the Department for Education and do our utmost to keep the site as secure as possible and keep children and staff safe.

“Generally, the mood here is really optimistic and positive. There is a situation that we have had students on site throughout the lockdown period, so we have been open and a lot of staff are either on site delivering online lessons or at home delivering online lessons and it will be a welcome change to have all of the students here and seeing them face to face.

“An enormous priority for us is getting them back, their mental health and wellbeing and getting them back into routines that they find sustainable and enjoyable.

“I, like everybody, have been incredibly impressed by the vaccine rollout. I’m delighted to see that that’s progressing so incredibly well. It has been a tough time for everybody, but far tougher if you’re working in the NHS, or the police, or ambulance or fire brigade. They’re really on the front line.”

King’s School has already been testing students and staff who have continued to go on site during lockdown, with Mr Pickett saying the school community is “familiar with the process now”.

He added: “The volume and numbers will be a challenge for us, getting everybody through so quickly, and we are spending a lot of time considering how we can do that efficiently and effectively, but we hope to be able to rise to that challenge.”