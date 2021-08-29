A charitable organisation is celebrating its centenary this year.

The Earl Beatty Lodge (no. 3516) of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes turned 100 years old in February but due to Covid, the Lodge was unable to mark this properly.

Instead the Lodge marked the milestone last week with the presentation of a special certificate to mark the occasion.

The Earl Beatty Lodge of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes has marked its 100th anniversary. (50545087)

Pictured is the Grand Primo, Peter Spence (Roll of Honour) presenting the certificate to members of the Earl Beatty Lodge.

The lodge meets at the Railway Club in Grantham on a Thursday. It is keen to recruit younger members who would become involved in

raising money for charity.

Anyone interested in joining the Lodge can contact George Chivers, Worthy Primo, on 07752 694418.