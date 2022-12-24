Two organisations in Grantham have been awarded a total of £4,000 from the Asda Foundation to help them support the local community with Warm Hubs.

The money, awarded through Asda’s Cost of Living Grant scheme, aims to help community groups who may need support with rising energy or other costs.

The Warm Hubs will enable people to access somewhere warm, with hot drinks and activities. In particular, they aim to help vulnerable people avoid social isolation and keep their home energy costs down by offering residents access to the Warm Hub.

The Asda Foundation presents £2,000 to St John's Church, Spitalgate. (61451839)

Jubilee Church, on the corner of St Catherine’s Road and London Road, received a £2,000 Cost of Living grant to help boost their expanding services through this winter, from the Foundation.

Pat Whittaker, funding co-ordinator for Jubilee Church said: “This money will really help us with the increased costs of heating the rooms at Jubilee Church and allow us to host even more visitors during these difficult days, particularly those vulnerable people who may struggle with their own heating and energy costs.

"We have been very busy this year welcoming people from the local community, including a number of refugees from the Ukraine conflict and from Afghanistan. We expect this winter to be one of our busiest yet”.

The Asda Foundation presents £2,000 to the Jubilee Church Life Centre. (61451841)

Ian Firth, community champion at Grantham Asda said: "I am delighted that Jubilee Church have been given support through this grant to help cover the increased energy costs. Jubilee Church provides a vital service to the local community and opening more space for people to pop in to keep warm while meeting others is so very important right now.”

The United Parish of The Trinity received a £2,000 Cost Of Living grant from Asda Foundation to help them set up a “Warm Hub” in St John’s Church hall, inside St John’s Church, Spitalgate.

The warm hub, run by Father Clay Roundtree and his team of volunteers, will welcome people from the local community who may be struggling with heating bills or isolation. Anyone going along to St John’s will be able to get hot drinks and complete fun activities in a warm environment.

Father Clay said: “This money awarded from the Asda Foundation will be used to pay for the energy costs and hot drinks. We understand that many people may be feeling the pinch this winter and we are keen to help by giving them somewhere warm and welcoming to access”

Mr Firth added: “This winter, Asda Foundation prioritised groups that help others who may be struggling with the cost-of-living rises, particularly energy costs. Warm Hubs like St John’s are a great asset to the town, allowing residents to save on their own energy bills while they visit the hubs. Not only that, they offer a wonderful opportunity to break social isolation”.

The warm hub at St John's hall will launch on Tuesday January 3, and will open Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 12pm. On Fridays, they will be offering a soup and roll light lunch at noon. They are also looking to start a weekly toddler group in the near future. Anybody who would like to volunteer at St John's should contact Fr Clay at the church.