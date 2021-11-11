Organisers of a charity bonfire night and firework display have thanked the people who made it possible.

The Lincolnshire Fire Aid Bonfire and Firework Display returned after two years away, taking place on Saturday night at Belton Lane, Great Gonerby.

The last two events had to be cancelled due to Covid restrictions in 2020 and poor weather the year before.

A colourful fireworks display dazzled everyone there. (52916105)

In a statement, organisers Mick Eldred and Steve Meadows said a big thank you to everyone who attended and helped out with the event.

They said: “With our last bonfire and fireworks being in 2018 we were out of practice with all the setting up to ensure all who attended enjoyed the night.

“We are most grateful to all the volunteers who came along and helped with the setting up, directing traffic, collecting money, and tidying the field after the public had left.

The Lincolnshire Fire Aid Bonfire and Firework Display was held on Saturday. (52916111)

“Special thanks to Tony and Jenny Critchley for the use of the field, Jewson’s of Grantham for supplying the toilets, and Raynet for supervising the car parking.

“Thank you to all the public that came along and supported us and enjoyed the night.

“We achieved our aim of the public attending an organised event and everyone going home

safely and without any incidents.”

All proceeds raised from the event are distributed to local charities by Lincolnshire Fire Aid.