A football match played in honour of a 24-year-old man who was seriously assaulted raised money for the intensive care unit that looked after him.

On November 11, 2022, Dickens Road Diamonds, a charity football team, played a match for Nathan Ford-Pain who, was seriously assaulted in Grantham on October 1, 2022 and left with life-changing injuries.

The match raised money for the ICU unit at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, and this money has been used to pay for items for the unit.

Nathan Ford-Pain is in hospital after suffering a serious head injury. (59838869)

It was the decision of Nathan and Sandy Ford-Pain, his mother, to donate the items to the unit as "they saved his life", said Sandy.

Rob Dixon, a well-known volunteer in Grantham, was asked by Jay Harrison and Bradley O'Hara at the football club to help and support the fundraising.

The football match will be played in honour of Nathan Ford-Pain (60060682)

Rob then contacted the ICU family liaison officer and asked for a wish list of items they wanted.

He said: "I have to say it was a very humbling experience. There are 29 critical care beds on the ward and these are full every day and sometimes patients are waiting to be transferred into ICU.

"The staff are simply amazing. I was shown around the huge ward. Most are on life support or ventilators and the staff ratio is one bed to one permanent senior staff member who monitors each patient 24/7."

The items delivered to the ward included lamps, serving trolleys, coffee flasks, mugs, spoons, kitchen storage containers and tower fans.

Staff from the ICU at QMC were delighted with the donation. (61836810)

Fifteen Winston's Wishes books, a child bereavement charity, were also bought and donated to children to help them cope with the loss of loved ones.

Helen Hoggan and Frankie Angeloni from Glen Esk Grantham also donated two plants and Michael Whamsby, a friend of Rob's painted pictures for the children.

Glen Esk Flowers in Grantham donated to the ward. (61836836)

Craig Corby also donated two boxes of tissues to the ward.

Michael Wharmsby painted pictures for the children. (61836831)

Nathan suffered a serious head injury after he was hit over the head with a bottle on Belton Lane. He was with his girlfriend and best friend at the time.

He was later taken to hospital where he underwent surgery and was in a coma.

However, after three weeks of being in hospital he was discharged.

He is now continuing his rehabilitation at home.

A fundraising page was set up for Nathan to help with his recovery which can be found at gofundme.com/f/5csea-nathan

This has so far raised £14,115, and is close to its £15,000 goal.