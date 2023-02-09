Some 214 teams took part in this year's RotarySwimarathon at The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

Organisers of the 34th annual RotarySwimarathon said they are “over the moon” with this year’s results.

The three-day event, held from Friday to Sunday, is organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham and saw more than £30,000 raised for local charities and good causes.

