Organisers 'over the moon' with 2023 Grantham RotarySwimarathon - pictures of some of the action

By Marie Bond
Published: 20:00, 09 February 2023
Some 214 teams took part in this year's RotarySwimarathon at The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

Organisers of the 34th annual RotarySwimarathon said they are “over the moon” with this year’s results.

The three-day event, held from Friday to Sunday, is organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham and saw more than £30,000 raised for local charities and good causes.

Charles Read Academy (62269110)Children's Bereavement Centre (62269159)Cliffedale Chandlers (62269166)Cliffedale Owls (62269171)Dawn Swimmers (62269180)Dean Harrison, owner of the Angel and Royal Hotel and RotarySwimarathon sponsor (62269194)Denton Dippers (62269201)Denton Divers (62269203)Denton Dolphins (62269205)Foston Scouts (62269219)G H Linnell (62269221)Go Mummy Go (62269232)Grantham 8th Cubs (62269235)Grantham Capoiera (62269251)Grantham Leisure Support (62269286)Grantham Lifesaving Club (62269300)Grantham Lifesaving Club (62269307)Grantham International Preparatory School (62269309)Grantham Rainbows, Brownies and Guides (62269324)Grantham Samaritans (62269354)Grantham Scout Group (62269387)Grantham Swimming Club (62269389)Grantham Swimming Club (62269396)Grantham Walking Netball (62269423)Greenfield Teachers (62269433)Greenfields Academy (62269452)Harlaxton A (62269456)Harlaxton B (62269458)Harlaxton C (62269491)Harlaxton D (62269503)Hathis Heroes (62269509)HSBC Friends Reunited (62269523)Huntingtower Team 1 (62269528)Huntingtower Team 2 (62269530)Huntingtower Team 3 (62269536)Huntingtower Team 4 (62269538)Inspire+ Leaders (62269548)Inspire+ (62269551)Isaac Newton Primary School (62269555)Rotarians Stephen Short and Roger Graves with Grantham MP Gareth Davies (62269564)Rotarians Stephen Short and Roger Graves with Grantham MP Gareth Davies and SKDC leader Kelham Cooke. (62269575)Roger Graves and Gareth Davies (62269577)KGGS 6 (62269581)KGGS 1 (62269583)KGGS 2 (62269590)KGGS 3 (62269592)KGGS 4 (62269597)KGGS 5 (62269629)KGGS 7 (62269640)KGGS 8 (62269645)Kids Take Over (62269658)King's School (62269671)KT Hot Tub and Event Hire (62269692)Manthorpe Pre-School (62269703)Marston Thorold Charity Primary School (62269733)Grantham Mencap (62269754)National Dolphins (62269775)National Nemos (62269785)National Piranha (62269815)

Find more pictures of the teams and the action here.

Here is how to buy a photograph from this year's event.

