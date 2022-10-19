A Grantham musician will perform in the town where he trained as an organist.

Joseph Beech will perform for Grantham Music Club at St Wulfram's Church on Wednesday, November 9.

The performance will start at 7.30pm and Joseph will be accompanied by Sam Pierce on trumpet.

Organist Joseph Beech (60077633)

Born in Nottingham, Joseph trained as an organist at St Wulfram’s and held the Organ Scholarship at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, before winning a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music. He graduated with a first class degree in 2017.

Before his current appointment Joseph was assistant master of the music at St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral in Edinburgh.

He took up the post of sub-organist of Durham Cathedral in September 2019. This entails being the principal accompanist to the cathedral choir, playing the organ for daily services in addition to the choir's schedule of broadcasts, concerts, recordings and tours. He also assists the Master of the Choristers in his work conducting the choir, and recruiting and training the choristers.

Aside from his work at the cathedral, Joseph maintains an active performance schedule, with recent and forthcoming concerts across the UK and in Germany, and also enjoys dedicating time to organ teaching.

He will be performing with Samuel, also a graduate of the Royal Academy, who has extensive experience of playing with numerous orchestras, along with solo performances.

All concerts are free to Grantham Music Club members. Tickets for individual concerts for non-members are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre (01476 406158) or on the door. Ticket cost £15 for adults. There is free entry for students.