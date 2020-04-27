Ornament stolen from Grantham grave has been replaced
Published: 13:30, 27 April 2020
An ornament which was stolen from a grave in Grantham cemetery while it was closed because of the coronavirus outbreak has been replaced.
Robertta Featherstone found the ornament missing from her husband's grave when she went to visit last week.
The ornament of a boy and girl on a bench was generously replaced by Grantham funeral director Jason Price after he heard the news. It was replaced with an identical ornament.
Graham Newton