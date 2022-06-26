Osberton International Horse Trials return in September and the box office is now open.

The ever-popular event will be bringing all your favourite activities plus for this year a host of new features and attractions.

From September 29 until October 2 visitors will have the chance to get close-up and personal to the country’s leading event riders and horses during this premier sporting fixture, including the British Eventing Young Horse Championship.

NICK GILL (57334511)

Following the success of last year, the event is once again free to enter, with a charge for car parking, which needs to be booked in advance. Passes are priced at £12 on Thursday and Friday and £15 on Saturday and Sunday. Camping, picnic parking and membership enclosure options are also available.

The cross-country course will once again run through the trade stand village adding drama and atmosphere for spectators and competitors alike.

Visitors can experience dressage, show jumping and cross-country along with themed party evenings and refreshments.

For information and tickets for advance parking, membership packages, picnic parking or camping, visit: www.bede-events.co.uk