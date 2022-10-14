Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has shared the achievements of a successful wildlife project in which osprey chicks were reared at Belvoir Castle with his 55 million Instagram followers.

The actor, best known for roles in Titanic and The Wolf of Wall Street, shared a post praising the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust for bringing the birds to the area, saying: "With their supervision, there are now 26 adults across Rutland who have raised 200 chicks to independence. Amazing work done by this organization (sic)."

The post, which incorrectly said ospreys had produced chicks for the first time in nearly 200 years in England, is thought to refer to the chicks reared recently at Belvoir Castle - the first in two centuries in Leicestershire, with the father being a Rutland Water-bred osprey.

Maya, the Rutland osprey, and inset actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio

It has been liked by nearly 120,000 people since it was shared on September 30.

Despite the inaccuracy, staff at Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust are thrilled by the recognition from the globally-recognised star.

CEO Mat Carter said: "We are thrilled that Leonardo DiCaprio has posted on social media about the osprey project at Rutland Water Nature Reserve recently. Our conservation work reintroducing the ospreys back to England over the last 25 years, producing 200 chicks is something we are incredibly proud of and we, along with our partner Anglian Water will continue to nurture and support this incredible species.

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post

Two osprey chicks have been reared naturally on the Belvoir Estate for the first time in more than 200 years

"We know Leonardo DiCaprio is a great environmentalist and has supported amazing wildlife projects across the world and we hope his interest will inspire others to take action for nature."