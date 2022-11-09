An RSPCA wildlife centre is providing specialist care for two otter cubs who were orphaned when rivers overflowed.

One of the juvenile otters arrived at RSPCA Stapeley Grange in Cheshire along with her sibling last month after they were both rescued near the River Witham in Grantham.

The otters were named Foxglove and Marigold by staff at the wildlife centre near Nantwich, who are experienced at providing the lengthy rehabilitation otters require before they can be safely returned to the wild.

In the case of cubs they will often need to be nurtured at the centre for a period of up to a year.

After the ordeal of being separated from her mother, Foxglove, who is now eight weeks old, is making a good recovery on a diet, which includes tasty morsels of trout.

Sadly, Marigold’s health deteriorated and she passed away after suffering from a suspected stomach ulcer.

Foxglove the otter was found in Grantham. (60532655)

Last Friday (November 4), Stapeley Grange took delivery of another cub who had been found on a farm at Horton-in-Ribblesdale near Settle in North Yorkshire.

A local wildlife rescue provided assistance in caring for her as she was dehydrated and underweight before she was able to make the journey to Cheshire.

She is now recovering well and has been named Poppy for Remembrance Week.

Poppy was found on a farm at Horton-in-Ribblesdale near Settle. (60532651)

RSPCA Wildlife Centre manager Lee Stewart said: “We will spend time providing the care these otters need to be returned to the wild. Foxglove is doing well. We are feeding her a diet of trout, which is cut up into pieces and she has a great appetite.

“Rehabilitating otters is very specialised as you need to have suitable facilities to care for them. Young otter cubs can be with us for up to 12 months before they can be returned to the wild so their care is not only time consuming but expensive.

"We release them at an age and size when they would naturally move off to find their own territory and way in life.

“We adopt a soft release protocol, where we build a pen from which we can release the otters. In it we create a den and provide a water source and then we feed them for two weeks before releasing them back into the wild.”

Foxglove and Marigold are likely to have become separated from their mother when they were washed out of their holt (den) during heavy rain.

They were found in different locations near Bridge End Road in Grantham, close to the river. An unsuccessful attempt was made to reunite the first cub with her mother and the following day the cub’s sibling was found alone near to a local garage.

Stapeley Grange has seen an increase in the numbers of otters coming through its doors as the water-loving mammals are enjoying a resurgence after their population crashed due to the use of organochlorine pesticides.

“It is always very exciting to have otter cubs with us as up until the 1980s they were struggling in the wild. The use of chemical pesticides had a big impact on their breeding success and they weren’t protected in law until 1978, at which point numbers were low,” explained Lee.

“But over time their numbers have steadily started to rise and they have made a comeback in most counties in the UK. Here at Stapeley we are seeing more being brought in for us to care for.”

To support the ongoing work of Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, donate to the JustGiving site: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/RSPCAStapeleyGrangeWildlife

If you see a wild animal in need of help, then please call the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.