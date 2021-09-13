This year’s Grantham Journal Business Awards finalists can at last be revealed.

There are 11 categories, plus the Judges Prestige Award.

This year's gala evening will take place on November 12 at Arena UK, Allington.

The three finalists in each category are:

Best New Start-up - Duke’s Tyres, Grantham Gardening, Melody Music Rooms.

Best Social Enterprise - Community Books, inspire+, Harrowby United FC.

Business of the Year - The Prestige Hair and Beauty Salon, BGB Engineering Ltd, Codesky Web Agency.

Businessperson of the Year - David R. Holt (BGB Engineering), Jason Price (Price and Son Funeral Directors), James Rudge (MD Jewellers).

Customer Care - Price and Son Funeral Directors, Laundry Lils, Farrow Friends.

Employee of the Year - Sasha Castell-Smith (inspire+), Georgia Shepherd (Mint Live), Kate Pitcher (WCF Chandlers).

Employer of the Year - Mint Live Group, Moy Park, WCF Chandlers.

Great Taste - Emily’s Kitchen, Sweet Bee Bakes, The Red Lion.

The John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year - Enhance Beauty, Kays Fashion, Tailored Hair.

Manufacturing and Engineering - BGB, Iconic Engineering Solutions, Moy Park.

Business Innovation - The finalists to be announced this Friday in the Grantham Journal..

This year’s gala dinner will take place in the marquee at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 12, 2021, presented again by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn

Prior.

