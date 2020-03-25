South Kesteven District Council leader Kelham Cooke has urged everyone to follow the Government guidance and stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak "for the sake of all our health".

In a statement released today (Wednesday, March 25), Coun Cooke said Boris Johnson's statement on Monday had "major implications for us all".

The Prime Minister's statement said everyone should stay at home, except for one form of an exercise a day, restrict shopping to essentials or medical supplies and only travel to work if it is essential and can't be done at home.

Coun Kelham Cooke

Echoing MPs calls yesterday, Coun Cooke said: "I am making a personal plea to all residents to do exactly what the Prime Minister has asked, for the sake of all our health. Only by complying with these restrictions can we hope to limit the spread of coronavirus to protect ourselves, our families and our communities, and buy our amazing NHS valuable time to prepare and respond.

"As we watch the numbers of diagnosed cases of coronavirus increase in the UK and listen to what the scientific evidence is telling us, it is clear that our individual actions can and will make a real difference.

"These are immensely challenging times. Let's join together and do our part to get through this unprecedented crisis."

The district council has launched a Covid-19 community information hub open 8am-7pm seven days a week, answering requests for help or info from people who are vulnerable or need assistance due to age or ill-health. Call 01476 406177 or 01476 406358 or email SKCommunityHub@southkesteven.gov.uk

