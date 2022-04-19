More pothole compensation has been paid out in Lincolnshire than anywhere else as a result of damage caused to motorists by our crumbling roads.

Data revealed by What Car? shows that our county council forked out £766,000 between January 2018 and October 2021 - the highest of any local authority.

It faced 8,810 claims in that period and 4,313 of those were successful.

Potholes are plaguing Lincolnshire's roads.

The data comes after the government refused to reverse a £12 million cut it made to the county's road maintenance budget.

As a result, residents have all been forced to pay more in council tax and the county council has had to raid its reserves.

The What Car? data also comes after Kwik Fit published its annual PIT Report (Pothole Impact Tracker) - which showed British drivers suffered £1.7 billion pothole damage in the past year.

Lincolnshire County Council wants £12 million back to help sort out its pothole problem. (53644831)

It found that about 59% of drivers said they had hit at least one pothole a week in the past 12 months.

Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit, says: “The total cost of potholes to the nation’s drivers is rising due to a combination of factors – worsening road surfaces, the impact of inflation on individual repair costs and car use getting back to near pre-pandemic levels.

"We all know there are huge demands on public finances at the moment, but the reality is that drivers have been consistently calling for a strategic plan to effectively bring our roads up to scratch for many years.

"It is not sufficient to just carry out emergency patching of the worst areas – this is always going to be a case of papering over the cracks.”

What do you think? Have you made a compensation claim after damage caused by a pothole? Where are the worst roads in our area? Post your thoughts below...