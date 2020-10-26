The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2020 may look a little different, but we are still committed to recognising the best of the best.

As the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of letting up, we have taken the sad decision to cancel our awards ceremony at Arena UK in Allington, which had been due to take place in February.

But your nominations have not gone to waste – we will still be pushing ahead with the judging process and will instead recognise our winners with a smaller gathering in Grantham in January.

This will ensure we can follow social distancing guidelines while still making sure our winning businesses and runners-up get the recognition they deserve.

Marie Bond, editor of the Grantham Journal, said: “This has been a tough year for the business community across the Grantham area, which has pushed us to find an alternative way to hold the awards this year.

“To not continue with our annual awards – which are now in their 21st year – was not an option. It’s too important to support local businesses and the people behind them, and vital that they are given every chance to shine.

“Cancelling the popular awards ceremony was done with a very heavy heart but we know our event is held in high esteem and everyone at the Journal, and our sponsors, was determined to recognise everyone’s achievements and shout about them in our pages.

“I cannot wait to unveil the winners and share their stories.”

There are 12 awards up for grabs, so no matter what your line of business there’s bound to be a category for you.

F ind out more about the awards h ere, including category criteria and how to enter.

For event and sponsorship details, email sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk

HOW TO ENTER / NOMINATE

Our dedicated awards website – www.granthambusinessawards.co.uk – is open for nominations and entries made by completing a simple form.

Each nominee/entrant will then receive a comprehensive application pack, which they will be asked to complete and return. These applications will be scrutinised by our judges in order to draw up their shortlist.

Three shortlisted finalists in each category will go forward. They will be interviewed by judges from our expert panel.

This is an opportunity not to be missed, the chance to place your business – and the people who are important to it – in the spotlight.

Any business within the Grantham Journal’s news coverage area is eligible.

Businesses can enter a maximum of three categories and readers can also nominate, giving as much information as possible.

The deadline for entries/nominations is 5pm on Friday, November 6.

Completed comprehensive applications must be returned by Friday, November 13.

To put your business forward for an award, or to nominate a business or person, go to www.granthambusinessawards.co.uk