Our Cute Kids competition is back for 2022 and we couldn't be more excited.

As with so many things in day-to-day life, our popular photographic contest was shelved due to Covid-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Now, we're delighted to welcome families back to our photography sessions which are taking place in late February in Matalan, at Dysart Retail Park in Grantham.

The Cute Kids photographic competition returns in February (54387007)

The winner will receive a 20in x 16in canvas print of their winning picture.

To enter, the child needs to have their pictures taken by our photographer Andy Nield at the special photoshoots which will run inside Matalan from Thursday, February 24 to Saturday, February 26 from 10am to 4pm each day.

There's no need to book in advance, just turn up and let your little one wow our photographer with their best smile or cheeky grin.

And if you're so taken with the pictures, you can pre-order a print on the day you have the photographs taken for £5.

The 10x8 print would usually cost £20.

Our photographer will take more photos of your little ones which you can see without obligation when you return to enter the competition.

Once the pictures are printed in the newspaper it will be time to start voting, with the winner notified soon afterwards.