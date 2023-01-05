The trust in charge of hospitals serving south Lincolnshire residents is in the midst of another 'critical incident'.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) - which runs Grantham Hospital as well as Boston Pilgrim and Lincoln County - says it took the step of declaring the status due to 'significant pressures on services'.

This incident began on Tuesday at 4.54pm - and follows the previous one declared a week ago.

A critical incident is called when hospitals are under extreme pressure and may not be able to run as normal. Internally, it can mean that staff from non-clinical areas are redeployed to help cope with demand.

ULHT chief executive Andrew Morgan said: “We are continuing to see exceptionally high levels of demand for our Emergency Departments, coupled with high levels of very ill patients needing hospital care and ongoing staffing challenges.

“Many of the patients we are seeing are very unwell, many with respiratory illnesses including Covid-19 and flu. This means we are facing significant challenges around discharge from our beds, causing delays in admitting patients into our care- a situation that is also reflected nationally across the NHS at the moment.

“We continue to work together with partner health and care organisations to ensure care is available for those who need it and that those who are medically fit for discharge can return home or to another place of care quickly and safely.

“Our colleagues are working exceptionally hard to ensure the safe delivery of care in these challenging circumstances and I thank them for their continued efforts.”

What hospitals bosses say you can do to help

*Only call 999 or attend emergency departments for serious accidents and for genuine emergencies.

*When you need urgent medical care that is not for an emergency, visit NHS 111 online or call NHS111.

*For non-urgent cases, speak to a GP or pharmacist.

A spokesman added: "We know that most patients want to return home from hospital as soon as possible, especially at this time of year. If your relative is due to be discharged from hospital and needs to be collected, please do so as early as possible.

"Patients can often return home sooner if they are collected rather than waiting for hospital transport. This will help our teams and free up a hospital bed for someone waiting to be admitted."