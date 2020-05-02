‘Our links to Ethiopia are what I’m most proud of’ says Grantham businessman
Published: 14:00, 02 May 2020
A Grantham business has built up a reputation that reaches far beyond the town.
Although its work is predominantly in the UK, storage solutions business Raxel has built a strong link with an African country, where it has become well known for installing warehousing systems and training workers in their operation.
At the helm of the business, which is based on the Alma Park Industrial Estate, is managing director Matt Daniele.
Marie Bond