Over the last fortnight, we have seen the very best of our country.

As the sad news of Her Majesty The Queen’s death was carried across her realms and the Commonwealth, I was touched by the outpouring of love, loyalty and appreciation to our late Queen and to the Royal Family.

Whether people made their way to London, to Buckingham Palace or to Parliament to pay their respects in-person or if they chose to stay closer to home with their friends and family, it was clear that we all as a nation mourned a common loss.

Gareth Davies MP signs a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II. (59518751)

This sentiment was deeply felt across Grantham, Stamford and Bourne where I signed books of condolences which will be kept in the council archives for future generations to learn about Queen Elizabeth II.

Reflecting upon the Queen’s life of steadfast service, we and future generations will rightly recognise and admire her dedication to duty from first to last. As a Princess, she worked as an Army mechanic during the Second World War.

As Queen, she fulfilled her constitutional responsibilities impeccably until the very end.

Throughout more than seventy years, the Queen overcame times of great change and challenge, both personal and national, with dignity and grace – providing the example for us all to do the same. The longest reigning monarch in our history, her memory will remain longer still: happy and glorious.

No higher praise could be given to the proceedings of recent days, from the majestic funeral marches to the dignity with which our new King Charles III has conducted himself, than to say that they indeed honoured and were a fitting tribute to Her late Majesty.

We can therefore be sure that the future of our constitutional monarchy is in safe hands, which is just as well because, as we have seen, it brings out the best in Britain.

At the forefront has been our fantastic military who draw leadership, strength, and pride from the monarchy – and I was particularly pleased to see invitations extended to Victoria Cross holders from around the realms, the bravest of her subjects, to attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Our monarchy connects us all to the ancient history of these islands and gives us confidence we will persevere, whatever challenges we face. Like no other institution it offers us joy in celebration, solemnity in mourning, and unity in each.

In divided times, we should prize that unity in particular, as our monarchy rises above the political fray, putting politicians in our place, and constantly reminding us that our system of government is ultimately built on the exercise of service, not of power.

May our late Queen rest in peace and may God save the King.