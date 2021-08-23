Column by Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council

For the second year running, young people have seen their A-level and GCSE grades awarded under the difficult circumstances brought about by the Covid pandemic.

Pupils have received grades awarded by their teachers, based on the evidence that they hold as part of their studies.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (40485327)

I’d like to congratulate our young people for working hard to achieve their grades under these conditions and hope they can continue with their aspirations in better times.

However, as is always the case, some young people may be disappointed with their results and need support and advice.

To help with this, Lincolnshire County Council and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership have a dedicated resource with information about the excellent career and training opportunities available in the county. This is available in the careers, training and learning section of the family services directory at lincolnshire.fsd.org.uk

The pandemic has caused serious disruption to learning for all pupils, and as school life returns to normal, there’s a lot of work going on to help children with both their education and their health.

Nationally, the Government is providing about £1billion of additional funding, of with Lincolnshire getting £8m. Each school will decide how best to use the funding availableto help their pupils.

This year school attendance in Lincolnshire has been above the national average and schools have been keenly focussed on identifying any gaps in learning and addressing these, supported by the national funding.

And this summer, for families who receive benefit-related free school meals, there are also free holiday clubs across the county, including here in Grantham.

The holiday activities and food (HAF) programme includes activities such as dance, drama, music, sports and games, plus opportunities to enjoy new healthy foods, cooking, and food tasting.

The activities are providing fun opportunities to make friends and relax, to combat some of the anxieties of the last year for young people.

About 1,500 Lincolnshire children have already signed up to take part, but there are still spaces available – visit lincolnshire.gov.uk for more information

And in recognition of the importance of helping all young people who may be struggling with their mental health, we recently put in a joint bid with the NHS locally for national funding, and have received an extra £2.5m.

It will be used to develop a new approach to support the mental health of children and young people (CYP) with complex needs.

This is part of our commitment to making sure our younger generation can have a more positive outlook following a time of such disruption.