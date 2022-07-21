A lift that has been out of service for at least six weeks at the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre has caused disruption to shoppers.

The lift gives visitors to the shopping centre access to the library on the first floor, and also other levels of the Morrison's car park.

The out of order sign seen at the lift in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre (58139505)

Father Michael Bell, former priest at St Mary's Catholic Church and someone who uses the lift said: "I couldn’t count the number of times it has been out of order.

"It’s so annoying.

"It is not only me who has been affected but people in wheelchairs and its a problem for elderly people going to the library."

Savills, which is the managing agent of the shopping centre, has explained that the lift has experienced problems for at least six weeks, but it has been out of order on and off.

(58136028)

A spokesperson for Savills said: "As the appointed managing agent at Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, Savills can confirm that the lift, which provides one of the access points to the first floor of the car park and library, has been out of action at various points over a number of weeks due to a technical issue.

"Unfortunately, as a result of delays in obtaining the replacement parts necessary to fix the lift, the process has taken longer than anticipated.

"The safety of customers and visitors to the scheme is of paramount importance and the centre is working with the lift engineers in order to do everything they can to fix the issue as soon as possible."