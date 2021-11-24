Fourteen hikers from Grantham Outdoor Activities Club attended last Saturday's thirteen mile hike in the Vale of Belvoir.

The weather was kind to the walkers as they took in the delightful scenery around Croxton Kerrial, Woolsthorpe-by -Belvoir and Belvoir Castle.

A tasty lunch and a log fire in the Dirty Duck provided a welcome break at midday, which no doubt helped the group to complete the circuit in a group-record-breaking average of 2.9 miles per hour.

Grantham Outdoor Activities Club on their thirteen mile hike in the Vale of Belvoir. (53270227)

Grantham Outdoor Activities Club welcomes new members. You can search their name on the internet or follow this link: https://meetu.ps/c/4DPY5/g9wL0/d on Meetup