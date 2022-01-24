An outdoor activities club walked the distance of a half marathon in the countryside for its latest meeting.

Grantham Outdoor Activities Club completed a 13 mile hike around Ancaster and Culverthorpe last Saturday and were rewarded with a classic, sunny winter's day, with blue skies and barely a cloud to be seen.

The hike was led by Martin Chambers and twelve members attended, plus Mokka, the Siberian Husky.

Sadly, the expected lunchtime refreshments did not take place, owing to the selected pub being closed.

But no such problems were encountered in Ancaster, where the Railway Inn proved a fitting place to end the day.

