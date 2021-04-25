Grantham Outdoor Activities Club held its first event on Saturday, as members joined a circular hike starting in Croxton Kerrial.

One group of six, led by Martin Chambers, did the full fifteen mile walk, while the remaining eleven, led by Vlad Dorin, did a shorter nine mile option.

Before dividing, the entire group climbed up onto the fabulous Terrace Hills near Belvoir Castle, and enjoyed a picnic lunch enjoying panoramic views over the Vale of Trent.

Grantham Outdoor Activies Club held their first hike. (46368904)

Martin said: "New and accustomed walkers agreed, after the restrictions enforced by the pandemic, that it was hugely welcome to be able to walk with a larger group, make new friends, and in some cases to explore a part of the countryside they had not previously known.

"The day finished in the popular local Croxton Kerrial pub, The Geese and Fountain, with a well-earned drink."

As an organised outdoor sporting group, whose organisers perform a Covid 19 risk assessment for each event, and whose organisers take steps to ensure the rules are adhered to, the club is exempt from the six person maximum rule.

Grantham Outdoor Activies Club held their first hike. (46368921)

Martin added: "The club is looking forward to putting on more walks in the East Midlands area, and would welcome new members and event leaders."

To find out more, visit: www.meetup.com/Grantham-Activities/ on Meetup