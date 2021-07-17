Grantham Outdoor Activities Club (Go AC) members were rewarded with sun last Saturday as they took to the hills of the Peak District, defying a gloomy weather forecast.

The group of nine was led by Martin Chambers, and walked a total of 14 miles, climbing approximately 2,400 feet along Stanage Edge in Derbyshire.

They finished with well-earned refreshments in the Fox Inn.

The Grantham Outdoor Activities Club visited the Peak District. (49168481)

The group, which formed with its first walk back in April 2021, welcomes new members and will be putting on more local, and not-so-local hikes in the coming months.

To find out more about Grantham Outdoor Activities Club and to see their upcoming events, visit: https://meetu.ps/c/4DPY5/g9wL0/d on Meetup.

