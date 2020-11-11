An innovative outdoor dining hub has been developed by a carriage-maker.

Long Bennington-based Bennington Carriages hopes the hub will support restaurants and pubs affected by the coronavirus pandemic when they reopen after the latest lockdown.

The company has called on the design skills of its sister company, Bennington Metal Furniture, to create an eating and drinking ‘pod’ as a direct response to Covid-19 social distancing rules.

Sue Mart with sister Wendy Palfrey of Bennington Metal Furniture toast their new dining hub

The result is a contemporary dining experience that will allow four or six people to eat and drink in their own ‘bubble’, with the aim of helping restaurants and pubs generate income, and they can be delivered anywhere in the country.

Managing director Sue Mart said: “Pubs and restaurants have had an extremely difficult time as they try to trade through the pandemic. We want to be there for them as a bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

“The hub will give people the chance of remaining in their own social bubble but at the same time it is exciting and a bit different. Dining outside also has a casual, festive feel which we believe will be perfect for this time of year.”

The hub will come in four and six seater options

The key features of the hub include a range of colours and finish options including branding, side curtains and heating, as well as a mains socket, USB charging and lighting options.

Find out more at www.benningtonmetalfurniture.co.uk