The popular free outdoor market is returning to Wyndham Park this July.

The Grantham market will take place on Sunday, July 17, and offers visitors a chance to experience local talent, new traders and some familiar faces.

Cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: "We are so pleased to be able to celebrate the great British summer after the restrictions of previous years and very much hope that residents and visitors get along to enjoy everything that Wyndham Park has to offer.

The popular outdoor market at Wyndham Park returns this July alongside the launch of a new play area. (57493872)

"There really is something for everyone and we are looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors."

The event will also see the launch of a new play area for children aged nine years and above to play in.

The new play facilities are funded by a £54,500 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation and final preparation work is under way to ensure the equipment will be installed and ready to play on the July 17.

The area, which is one of two dedicated to children's play in the park, is at the lower end of the open playing field and features apparatus that the community told South Kesteven District Council they would like to see.

Coun Trollope-Bellew added: "The icing on the cake will be the official unveiling of our new play area, which forms part of SKDC's continued and wide-ranging programme of restoration and refurbishment that's taken place in the park over the past five years.

"By developing and improving our open spaces we can create a destination and community facility for tourists and locals alike.

"We are especially grateful to the FCC Communities Foundation, a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects."

There will be 25 stalls selling a wide range of crafts at the market, as well as family games and activities throughout the day.

All of this will be happening from 10.30am until 3.30pm.

The Wyndham Park Cafe, Visitor Centre and Cliffe Edge Cycles will also be open throughout the day.

Entry is free, which includes admission to the market but some charges may apply to activities.