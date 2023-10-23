An outdoor playground at an estate house is closed due to the weather.

Belton House’s outdoor playground remains closed today (Monday) due to the extreme weather over the weekend.

On its Facebook post yesterday (Sunday), a spokesperson for Belton House said: “Belton will re-open tomorrow, Monday October 23, sadly the outdoor playground will remain closed due to the impacts of extreme wet weather and flooding.”

Belton House.

The house was completely closed over the weekend as a result of the weather.

Storm Babet caused disruption across the area over the weekend.