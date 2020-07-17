Outdoor speakers will enable mourners to listen at Grantham Crematorium
Published: 14:37, 17 July 2020
| Updated: 14:39, 17 July 2020
Grantham Crematorium will switch on their external speakers to enable small numbers of mourners to listen to a funeral service from outside.
A maximum of 24 mourners are currently allowed inside the chapel amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Social distancing rules will still apply.
